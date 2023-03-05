Sunday Sips & St. Patty's Paint Party!

× Expand Let's Party Creatively Untitled design - 1 Paint your own glasses!

Join Let's Party Creatively at the VMT for a fun St. Patty's Day themed Paint Party! (Ages 21+ only)

Ticket holders will receive 3 wine glasses each and will have many styles and colors to choose from. All supplies, aprons, and step-by-step instructions will be provided by the artists. Also included in your ticket price are 2 drink tickets (beer, wine, soda, and water options) appetizers and full admission to the museum. Come early or stay late and make a day of it exploring the Museum and Railyard while you are here!

Save $5 by pre-purchasing your tickets online.