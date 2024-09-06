× Expand Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers

The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival helps to diversify the family farm income. The farmland was purchased in 1900, was a tomato cannery in 1916 and began as a dairy in 1927. In September of 2019 the farm sold out of the dairy industry and now runs beef cattle and has a hay and straw operation. The farm is still owned and operated by the family today.

In 2015, 20 acres of black oil sunflowers were planted. As a result of the beautiful scenery, the following year the fields were opened up for visitors to walk through and adore. Visitors also enjoyed hayrides, farm animals to pet, and numerous craft and food vendors.

Today, the festival has widely expanded and our weekend activities consist of hay wagon rides, a farm animal petting area, over 115 unique hand made craft and food vendors, photo booths and live music. During the weekdays we offer 3 field trip opportunities for preschoolers, senior citizens and special needs kids and adults. We also have our ever popular catered sunset dinners in the sunflowers and goat yoga. There is something to do for every age!

Once the festival is over, the crowds have diminished and the sunflowers have all dropped their heads the farm will harvest the seed and bag it into black oil sunflower birdseed. Beaver Dam Farm sunflower seeds can be found in Northwest Hardware locations, Ikenberry Orchard and The Best Place Antique Store. We also have our seed packets so customers can plant their own seeds in their gardens.

Our 2024 sunflower festival will be held September 6-15, 2024.