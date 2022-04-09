Sunset Saturday

to

Hickory Hill Vineyards, LLC 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Moneta, Virginia 24121

Saturday evenings in the summer vineyard ring with good music, good conversation, and dancing fireflies. Relax, sit back and enjoy the music of local artists as the sun fades and the stars slowly pop out in the sky. Hickory Hill Vineyard’s Sunset Saturday music series is a popular local lake tradition with our 18th season in 2022.

$10 in advance, $15 at the gate

Info

Hickory Hill Vineyards, LLC 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5402961393
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-09 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-16 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-23 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-04-30 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-05-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-05-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-05-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Saturday - 2022-05-07 18:00:00 ical