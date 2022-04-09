Sunset Saturday
to
Hickory Hill Vineyards, LLC 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Moneta, Virginia 24121
Hickory Hill Vineyards, LLC
Saturday evenings in the summer vineyard ring with good music, good conversation, and dancing fireflies. Relax, sit back and enjoy the music of local artists as the sun fades and the stars slowly pop out in the sky. Hickory Hill Vineyard’s Sunset Saturday music series is a popular local lake tradition with our 18th season in 2022.
$10 in advance, $15 at the gate
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink