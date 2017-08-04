SunTrust’s onUp on tour arrives in Roanoke at Crossroads Mall

Experience onUp on tour, a pop-up entertainment venue that engages visitors with interactive games to enhance personal finance knowledge and spark conversations about the benefits of building financial confidence. Guests can compete and share personalized moments with family and friends. Every visitor gets “drafted” and receives a customized draft card to participate in various interactive games such as:

• onUp Trivia Challenge: an interactive trivia quiz to test visitors’ sports, finance and music knowledge

• Jump onUp / Step onUp: digital photo walls that embody the feeling of confidence

• SunTrust Park Virtual Reality Experience: a unique behind the scenes virtual reality tour of SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves.