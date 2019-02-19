Surviving Death Row

Joseph Giarratano will share his experiences of being on Virginia’s death row for a crime that many believe he did not commit. Giarratano was paroled in December of 2017 after almost 40 years in prison. He currently works for the Innocence Project at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Sponsored by the James C. & S. Maynard Turk Pre-Law Program’s Gentry Locke Speakers Series.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.