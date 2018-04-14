Susan G Komen Virginia Blue Ridge Race for the Cure
Rivers Edge Sports Complex 302 Wiley Drive Southwest, Roanoke, Virginia
This important annual event raises significant funds for the breast cancer movement, thanks to supporters and survivors around the world who step up and take action by fundraising for the cause. The site opens at 7 AM and the race starts at 9AM. There will be a 10K, 5K, and a 1 mile walk!
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor