Mobility has always helped define America. Don’t settle for where you start. Find a new town, new coast, or new state of mind––then make it yours. “We export this idea of getting in your car and going somewhere, trying to find something new, bouncing around,” says Justin Osborne. “We live in some strange, crazy times. There is a sense of darkness. But I’m crisscrossing the country, and people are good and fun. There is a lot of beauty everywhere. I think not forgetting that is important.

Osborne is home in Charleston, South Carolina, reflecting on the personal journey and cultural climate that have led to Ever Since I Lost My Mind, the third record and label debut for his acclaimed project SUSTO. The album is a resounding triumph: a mix of new partnerships and collaborations with old friends, all anchored by Osborne’s perceptive songs that explore connection, loss, and transience––and the pain and joy each brings.

“Ever Since I Lost My Mind is very personal. This collection of songs came together over the course of a couple of years, and they all represent different moments,” he says. “It felt cathartic writing all of them, and they were also all fun in different ways.”

With a rock-rooted sound that doesn’t shy away from radio-ready hooks, SUSTO keeps listeners engaged by refusing to occupy an easily defined space. Produced by Ian Fitchuck (Kacey Musgraves, Ruston Kelly) and featuring key input from Osborne’s longtime creative sounding board Wolfgang Zimmerman, Ever Since I Lost My Mind defiantly experiments with synth embellishments, Latin heart, guileless folk, and more. Osborne’s mellow vocals comfort without losing the ability to surprise––delicate croons, growls, and occasional screams take turns.