Grammy award-winning and Platinum selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to constantly chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk, Americana and Roots music with style and grace. The live performance of her last album, American Folk Songbook, has been lauded by fans, critics and buyers as “a show not to miss!” Suzy’s appeal has never wavered and her fan base continues to grow with constant touring around the globe including regular appearances on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion tour and the Grand Ole Opry!