SW Va's Bigfoot & Friends... A Cryptid Celebration!

Saturday, September 24 - 9am - 5pm

$10 admission and Kids 12 and under are FREE

Guest Speakers: Meet our speakers, some of the most experienced, engaging cryptozoology research experts and paranormal investigators: Lyle Blackburn, Daniel Benoit, Lija Fisher, Zach Bales & Katy Elizabeth

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LINE UP OF SPEAKERS AND THEIR SPECIALTIES!

Vendors: Shop our premier vendors and exhibitors for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. They offer unique cryptid merchandise and services.

Costume Contest: Are you creative? Do you love aliens, cryptids and the unusual? Do you enjoy participating in Trick or Treat?

Register to participate in our costume contest! Come dressed as your favorite cryptid, alien, or paranormal character to win prizes. Get ready for FUN!