*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.

Experience the legendary!

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed one night only as a part of the World Ballet Series. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets as well as over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

*Performed with a live orchestra.

World Ballet Series is a unique project that attracts many international artists and is composed of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant, critically-acclaimed new productions of timeless ballet classics.