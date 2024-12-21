Sweet Donkey's 2nd Panic! at the Market
Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Come check out local artists and small businesses to get all of your last-minute holiday shopping done! You'll find everything you need from children's books to pottery with so many goodies in between. This is an outdoor event. Sweet Donkey is open during this event to provide food and drinks along with a food truck.
Liz Long
Crafts, Local Colors, Markets