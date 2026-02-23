× Expand Sweet Honey in the Rock Sweet Honey in the Rock

Rooted in African American history and cultural expression, Sweet Honey In The Rock stands as a powerful artistic force that educates, entertains, and empowers through the transformative medium of a cappella song and American Sign Language interpretation. For over four decades, the ensemble has created music that speaks to spiritual resilience, social justice, and collective healing, inviting audiences into a shared space of reflection and connection. Their work transcends performance, functioning as both artistic expression and cultural testimony—uplifting voices, honoring lived experiences, and inspiring communities to engage more deeply with one another and the world around them.

Guided by the spirit of #LoveInEvolution, this presentation celebrates love as an active, evolving practice—one rooted in truth, awareness, and compassion. Drawing inspiration from the words of James Baldwin, the program calls us to see more clearly, care more deeply, and act more justly. Through layered harmonies, storytelling, and movement, Sweet Honey In The Rock creates an inclusive experience that welcomes people of all backgrounds, abilities, and identities. Their music reminds us that love is not passive; it is a conscious choice to build bridges, nurture understanding, and imagine a more equitable and humane future together.