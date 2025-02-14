My Sweet Valentine Workshop

to

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Make something special for that special person in your life this Valentine’s Day!

Come have some fun and spend a lunch hour at the Taubman as we create art that you can fill with sweets for your sweetheart later!

In this class, we will repurpose various types of cards, ribbon, and other materials to design a fun craft that is just as lovely as it is functional.

We have plenty of materials, but feel free to bring any special cards that you would like to use. BYOC – bring your own candy!

Members: $16 | General Public $20

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - My Sweet Valentine Workshop - 2025-02-14 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - My Sweet Valentine Workshop - 2025-02-14 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - My Sweet Valentine Workshop - 2025-02-14 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - My Sweet Valentine Workshop - 2025-02-14 12:30:00 ical