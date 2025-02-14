My Sweet Valentine Workshop

× Expand TMA Marketing Valentines craft with rose

Make something special for that special person in your life this Valentine’s Day!

Come have some fun and spend a lunch hour at the Taubman as we create art that you can fill with sweets for your sweetheart later!

In this class, we will repurpose various types of cards, ribbon, and other materials to design a fun craft that is just as lovely as it is functional.

We have plenty of materials, but feel free to bring any special cards that you would like to use. BYOC – bring your own candy!

Members: $16 | General Public $20