Sweethearts Wine Tasting

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121

Bring your sweetheart, whether that is your spouse, lover, BFF, mother, father, brother or sister to celebrate Valentine's Day! There are two wine flights to choose from: Dry Wine Flight with Charcuterie and Sweet Wine Flight with Chocolate

Reservations are required.

Visit https://squareup.com/store/hickory-hill-vineyards-llc to reserve your spot!

Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121
5402961393
