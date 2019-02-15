Sweethearts Wine Tasting
Hickory Hill Vineyards 1722 Hickory Cove Ln, Roanoke, Virginia 24121
Sweethearts Wine Tasting
Bring your sweetheart, whether that is your spouse, lover, BFF, mother, father, brother or sister to celebrate Valentine's Day! There are two wine flights to choose from: Dry Wine Flight with Charcuterie and Sweet Wine Flight with Chocolate
Reservations are required.
Visit https://squareup.com/store/hickory-hill-vineyards-llc to reserve your spot!
