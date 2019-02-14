× Expand Hickory Hill Vineyards Sweethearts Wine Tasting

Bring your sweetheart, whether that is your spouse, lover, BFF, mother, father, brother or sister to celebrate Valentine's Day! There are two wine flights to choose from: Dry Wine Flight with Charcuterie and Sweet Wine Flight with Chocolate

Reservations are required.

Visit https://squareup.com/store/hickory-hill-vineyards-llc to reserve your spot!