Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson: Help From My Friends Summer 2024 Tour

Switchfoot, Blue October and Matt Nathanson are excited to announce a triple headliner event “Help from My Friends Summer Tour,” a 30-city run of dates stopping in Salem, VA on Friday night, July 26. Three of the most beloved and genuine artists of the new millennia, the performances will make for an enthralling evening with each artist’s set complimenting the other two. With a rotating lineup order every night between the three chart-topping groups, this promises to be a groundbreakingly original tour where every show is its own inimitable event.

Anticipation among the different artists is high: “There’s nothing better than a summer tour with your friends,” adds Jon Foreman of Switchfoot. “Can’t wait to see what kind of magic/mayhem/mischief happens once we get out on the road together!”

“When three incredibly hardworking bands with such a huge timeless catalog of songs can actually get together on one stage to celebrate life together, it is an experience I don’t want to miss out on, and neither should you. I can’t wait to bring all of our communities together to celebrate,” added Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October.

“I’m so psyched to hit the road with the guys in Switchfoot and Blue October,” says Matt Nathanson, “there really is nothing like traveling the country and getting to play music with, and for, your friends all summer.”

HELP FROM MY FRIENDS SUMMER TOUR - SWITCHFOOT, BLUE OCTOBER & MATT NATHANSON

Friday, July 26 @ 7:30 pm

TICKETS: Floor $49.50 RESERVED SEATS $39.50, $49.50, & $59.50

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online at www.ticketmaster.com.