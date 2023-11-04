Swoon Opening Celebration

× Expand TMA marketing AlbrightKnox

Live music, street performers, dancers, open galleries, food trucks, drinks, red carpet photo opps, and more!

Don’t miss the Opening Celebration for the Taubman’s newest special ticketed exhibition, Swoon.

Featuring the work of internationally renowned street artist and printmaker Caledonia Curry/Swoon, this is an evening you don’t want to miss!

Street Party 7-8 pm

We’ll kick off the evening with a Street Party like no other – get your red carpet photo taken, grab a drink from the bar, check out the food trucks, take selfies with the stilt walkers, dance along with the live DJ, and more!

Open Galleries 8-11 pm

Doors to the Museum open at 8 pm sharp!

Once inside, the festivities continue – take a spin on the dance floor with more music, create your own Swoon-inspired street art, meet the artist in the galleries, grab another drink, visit the selfie station, plus lots of other fun surprises to create an evening you’ll be talking about for a long time.

Get your tickets today – these Opening Celebrations always sell out!

Advance Tickets: $20 Members | $25 General Public

Day of Tickets: $35

*Includes 1 drink ticket

Want to take advantage of the Member pricing? Join today, and you’ll also get a number of other benefits like unlimited free admission to Swoon, invitations to Member-exclusive events, discounts on classes, free reciprocal membership at select museums, and more.

Swoon is organized and curated by the Taubman Museum of Art in collaboration with the Turner Carroll Gallery, Santa Fe.

Exhibition and educational programming is generously supported in part by Ginny Jarrett, Roanoke Arts Commission, Carilion Clinic, Beverly and Leon Harris, Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking, Arkay, LeadPoint Digital, TXTUR, Southwest Virginia Ballet, Lighting Ninja, Virginia Commission for the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, Julie Lawrence, Suzanne Thornily, and Lee Woody.