SWVA Bee Festival

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Embark on an extraordinary journey with us at the inaugural Bee Festival in the heart of Roanoke, VA!

Set to buzz with excitement just one week after National Honey bee Day, this unique event is proudly cohosted by the esteemed Roanoke Valley and Botetourt Beekeepers Associations.

We showcase this event with flair, featuring enriching educational sessions, delectable food trucks, honey tasting delights, craft vendors and engaging kids' activities!

Free admission.

Learn how to sign up to become a beekeeper!

This is a rain or shine event.

Info

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - SWVA Bee Festival - 2024-08-24 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SWVA Bee Festival - 2024-08-24 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SWVA Bee Festival - 2024-08-24 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SWVA Bee Festival - 2024-08-24 10:00:00 ical