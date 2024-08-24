× Expand SWVA Bee Festival

Embark on an extraordinary journey with us at the inaugural Bee Festival in the heart of Roanoke, VA!

Set to buzz with excitement just one week after National Honey bee Day, this unique event is proudly cohosted by the esteemed Roanoke Valley and Botetourt Beekeepers Associations.

We showcase this event with flair, featuring enriching educational sessions, delectable food trucks, honey tasting delights, craft vendors and engaging kids' activities!

Free admission.

Learn how to sign up to become a beekeeper!

This is a rain or shine event.