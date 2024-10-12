SWVA Pride Fest 2024
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Salem Civic Center
Join us for Pride Fest 24, which is relocating to the Salem Civic Center! Save the date for October 12, 2024, as Southwest Virginia Pride Fest 24, themed "Forward Together," promises to be grander than ever.
Join us for a day filled with festivities:
- Diverse Vendors
- Petting Zoo
- Family Zone
- Vibrant Vendor Marketplace
- Live Entertainment featuring both local and national acts
- Food Trucks and much more!
Let's celebrate unity and diversity on a larger scale.
Info
