SWVA Pride Fest 2024

Join us for Pride Fest 24, which is relocating to the Salem Civic Center! Save the date for October 12, 2024, as Southwest Virginia Pride Fest 24, themed "Forward Together," promises to be grander than ever.

Join us for a day filled with festivities:

Diverse Vendors

Petting Zoo

Family Zone

Vibrant Vendor Marketplace

Live Entertainment featuring both local and national acts

Food Trucks and much more!

Let's celebrate unity and diversity on a larger scale.