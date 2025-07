SWVA Pride Fest

× Expand Salem Civic Center

Join us for Pride Fest 25 at the Salem Civic Center! Save the date for October 11, 2025!

Join us for a day filled with festivities:

Diverse Vendors

Petting Zoo

Family Zone

Vibrant Vendor Marketplace

Live Entertainment featuring both local and national acts

Food Trucks and much more!

Let's celebrate unity and diversity on a larger scale.

Check our website for more details coming soon.