A.R. Gurney's comedic play Sylvia made it to Broadway. A stray dog comes between a middle-aged couple at a crossroads in their personal and professional lives. Sylvia, the dog, is played by actor Caroline Hancock. (Age 13+ recommended, adult themes and coarse language in places.) 7:30pm Friday/Saturday, 2pm Sunday Matinee.