Sylvia
to
Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
×
Patrick McNeil
Sylvia by A.R. Gurney
A.R. Gurney's comedic play Sylvia made it to Broadway. A stray dog comes between a middle-aged couple at a crossroads in their personal and professional lives. Sylvia, the dog, is played by actor Caroline Hancock. (Age 13+ recommended, adult themes and coarse language in places.) 7:30pm Friday/Saturday, 2pm Sunday Matinee.
Info
Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
Comedy, Theater & Dance