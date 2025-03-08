"Symphonic Favorites"
to
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
In the epic work Finlandia, Sibelius captures the passion of Finnish pride. Join the RSO in a one night concert experience featuring Brahms’s Symphony No. 1, Finlandia, and Prokofiev’s beloved Violin Concerto No. 2. Don’t miss this concert experience that gives heart to the spirit and melodies of Europe.
Francesca Anderegg, violin
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26
Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 (RSO Premiere)
Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68