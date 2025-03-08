"Symphonic Favorites"

× Expand Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

In the epic work Finlandia, Sibelius captures the passion of Finnish pride. Join the RSO in a one night concert experience featuring Brahms’s Symphony No. 1, Finlandia, and Prokofiev’s beloved Violin Concerto No. 2. Don’t miss this concert experience that gives heart to the spirit and melodies of Europe.

Francesca Anderegg, violin

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Sibelius: Finlandia, Op. 26

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63 (RSO Premiere)

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68