Symphony Under the Stars
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Join us Under the Stars at Elmwood Park for the biggest summer bash in the city! David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrate the start of the season with a FREE concert in Elmwood Park. Enjoy an evening Under The Stars as the RSO kicks off our 72nd season.
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Kianna Price Marshall, guest narrator
Darryl Duff, soloist
RSO Chorus, John Hugo, chorus master
SWVA Ballet, Pedro Szalay, director
