Symphony Under the Stars

Join us Under the Stars at Elmwood Park for the biggest summer bash in the city! David Stewart Wiley and the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra celebrate the start of the season with a FREE concert in Elmwood Park. Enjoy an evening Under The Stars as the RSO kicks off our 72nd season.

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Kianna Price Marshall, guest narrator

Darryl Duff, soloist

RSO Chorus, John Hugo, chorus master

SWVA Ballet, Pedro Szalay, director