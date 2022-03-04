× Expand TFox TFox

T-Fox is a singer, songwriter, and entertainer who is critically acclaimed for his six-octave vocal range and multi-talented instrumental skills. ​He has the total package–spirituality, passion, professionalism, charisma, good looks, and outstanding showmanship. An artist who can switch back and forth between genres as seamlessly as he switches octaves and costumes while captivating and amazing his audience is a rare find. Those qualities were all on display while performing his high-energy 4-1/2 hour, 6 days a week, one-man show for his loyal and delighted fans at the Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas for 15 years. Such was his popularity in Las Vegas, that Mayor Oscar Goodman called him “The Spirit of the Strip” and honored him with the (Key to the City ) and a proclamation naming August 24 as “T-FOX DAY” in Las Vegas. He was also the proud recipient of the 2014 BMA Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year Award.

On March 26th, T-FOX received the (Personality of the Year) Award 2017, for appreciation for the great entertainment T-fox brings to the stage of the Entertainment Capital of the world Las Vegas.

He performed for several years at the Tropicana Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and was a Headliner at the world-famous Resorts Hotel & Casino’s 1,500-seat Superstar Theater in Atlantic City, New Jersey to many sold out audiences. In to performing in casinos for years, T-FOX has performed at the Inaugural Balls for three U.S. Presidents, corporate affairs, clubs, private parties, weddings, festivals. Showrooms, Theaters, and also now pursuing a new direction as well, on all the world famous Cruise Ships of the U.S.A.

T-FOX is not just a performer doing a one-man show. He is also a very creative producer. His crowd-pleasing “House Party Variety Show” productions appeal to all ages and have been enjoyed in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, as they continued to increase in popularity with each production.

​T-FOX produced several different “House Party” productions along with the extremely talented and beautiful Fox City Dancers, seasoned professional singers, dancers, actors and magicians, that takes the stage and bring you on a nostalgic musical journey through the classic hits of yesteryear, from the Moulin Rouge, stomping at the Savoy, to the Rat Pack era, the Motown era, the Disco era, and the new millennium of todays music and more.

