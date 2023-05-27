T-Rex Trail at Explore Park

Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia

T-Rex Trail at Explore Park

Travel back-in-time again this summer down our half-mile wooded path to take in the sights and sounds from dinosaurs of four time periods - Triassic, Jurassic, Early and Late Cretaceous! The trail features 19 animatronic dinosaurs, a dino dig-pit and photo ops! New in 2023 - New trail layout, storyline, photo ops and birthday party packages!

T-Rex Trail Operating Hours:

Summer 2023 - May 27- August 6 and August 12 - 13

  • Tuesday - Friday - 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM Trail Closes at 3:00 PM 
  • Saturday & Sunday - 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Trail Closes at 5:00 PM
  • Monday - CLOSED
  • T-Rex Trail will be closed Monday, August 7 through Friday, August 11

Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
