T-Rex Trail at Explore Park

Travel back-in-time again this summer down our half-mile wooded path to take in the sights and sounds from dinosaurs of four time periods - Triassic, Jurassic, Early and Late Cretaceous! The trail features 19 animatronic dinosaurs, a dino dig-pit and photo ops! New in 2023 - New trail layout, storyline, photo ops and birthday party packages!

#TRexTrail #ExplorePark #CenterInTheSquare

T-Rex Trail Operating Hours:

Summer 2023 - May 27- August 6 and August 12 - 13