ABOUT TAB BENOIT

One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the rich Bayous of Southern Louisiana in recent years, Tab Benoit’s guitar tone can be recognized before his Otis-Redding-ish voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn’t rely on any effects and his set up is simple. It consists of a guitar, cord, and Category 5 Amplifier. The effects that you hear come from his fingers.

Born on November 17, 1967, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Benoit grew up in the nearby oil and fishing town of Houma, where he still resides today. Musically, he was exposed early on to traditional Cajun waltzes and the country music broadcast on his hometown’s only radio station. Benoit’s father was himself a musician; as such, the family home was filled with various instruments. He began playing drums but switched to guitar because the only gigs to be had in rural Louisiana were held in churches and at church fairs, and organizers would not allow loud drums to be played at these events.

Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos

Singer, guitarist, songwriter, and bandleader, Anthony Rosano, has always been drawn to grit, gravitas and the connection that comes from making music. Although his music roots are implanted in the firmament of the blues, he takes his cue from any number of archival influences.

“As a teenager, I was into all the British bands that took their cues from the blues,” he recalls. “I was still a novice on guitar when I read an interview with Glen Tipton, the guitarist from Judas Priest. He mentioned that Peter Green, the genius guitar player for the original Fleetwood Mac, was his main influence, and he cited ‘Green Manalishi’ as the song that had inspired him early on. I found a copy of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac album recorded live at the Boston Tea Party, and after soaking it all up, it led me to John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, which, in turn, led me to the original blues masters like Freddy King and Muddy Waters. As everything fell into place, I quickly realized that all my favorite songs by my favorite bands were actually blues songs! The feeling I got from those songs became a kind of spiritual connection, one that originated when the English took it upon themselves to emulate the authentic sound of true American soul, and then share it with the rest of the world. It was a transatlantic call and response.”

All these years later, Anthony continues to play his part in that continuum. Well recognized and highly respected for his dedication to that specific sound, flush with its drive and determination, he and his band, The Conqueroos — Anthony on guitar and vocals, Kyle McCormick on drums and Jake Fultz on bass — have delighted — and inspired — audiences big and small. Whether on their own or while sharing stages with Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Samantha Fish, or Tab Benoit, this powerhouse trio continues to amaze and impress.