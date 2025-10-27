× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as two of the most dynamic forces in the blues/rock present day: Tab Benoit & Paul Thorn - The One Night Only Tour!

Join us for an electrifying evening featuring the legendary Tab Benoit and Paul Thorn, along with their incredible bands, as they take the stage for a show that promises to deliver an intimate musical experience that both artists are known for.

Tab Benoit, brings his A-game to every performance, captivating audiences with his masterful guitar work and soulful vocals. His music is an electrifying blend of blues, rock, and soul, creating something truly original. Tab delivers deep emotion and storytelling through his songs; his one-of-a-kind style will transport you to his world filled with passion and authenticity.

His guitar playing is a masterclass in emotion and technique, making every note resonate." **–Guitar Player Magazine

Paul Thorn’s music is steeped in the tradition of Southern rock, infused with clever lyrics and a sound all his own. His genuine storytelling -- drawn from real-life experiences -- creates a powerful connection with audiences, and his energetic stage presence always leaves fans wanting more.

"Thorn’s music is steeped in the traditions of Southern rock, yet he pushes the boundaries with clever lyrics and a distinct sound." **–Rolling Stone

Tab Benoit and Paul Thorn are set to deliver a night of musical magic that blends the best of blues, rock, and soul. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience two of the genre's finest artists sharing the stage for one night only.

Get your tickets now and be part of this intimate musical experience. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

TAB BENOIT

Tab Benoit is a 4x Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built are markable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues, acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as 5 Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. After a 13-year hiatus, Tab is back with his latest effort, I Hear Thunder, on his own label, Whiskey Bayou Records. The new album was his first #1 in the Billboard charts in over 30 years. Benoit's 2013 release, Medicine, was co-produced with Anders Osborne for Concord International, and garnered three Blues Music Awards. Following this notable success, Benoit took a step away from music, taking a 13-year sabbatical from recording and entering a period of creative exile.

PAUL THORN

When it comes to songwriting, less is more, and simplicity is strength. Just ask Paul Thorn, who’s spent three decades turning soulful grooves and small syllables into songs that pack a big wallop. Maybe he learned the power of minimalism from his years as a pro boxer; maybe it just comes naturally. But whether he’s targeting heads, hearts, hips or the occasional funny bone, he somehow manages to condense large nuggets of wisdom into tight little mantras, the kind embroiderers stitched onto pillows before internet memes existed. Thorn’s new album, Life is Just A Vapor, contains some beauties: “Life is a vapor, let’s live it while we can”; “tough times don’t last, but tough people do” (from “Tough Times Don’t Last”); “any mountain up ahead is just a hill” (from “Old Melodies”). They’re words of advice, comfort, support, encouragement, often meant to uplift, especially in times of struggle. “I like for people to be touched by music and get something from it, something that they can take with them throughout the day,” Thorn says. “Every song on this album, there's a message in it of some sort about how to live life.”

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $86 | Regular Reserved - $66

