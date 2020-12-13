The Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder! 12/13/20, 2:00-5:00 PM, Beliveau Farm Winery

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Experience Beliveau in a whole new way on December 13, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 PM! Join us for A Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Call the winery at 540-961-0505 to secure your spot. Tickets are $30 per person. Food and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event. Please note that masks will be required when socializing and at all times when not seated at your table.