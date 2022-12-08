Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery- 12/8 at Chaos Mountain Brewing

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Thursday 12/8/22 at 6pm for a Tacky Christmas Sweater Whodunnit at Chaos Mountain Brewing! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird ticket sale- tickets are $30 through 11/3/22. Tickets will then be $35 per person. Beer will be available for purchase throughout the event, but is not included in the ticket. You are welcome to bring in your own food. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. All participants are asked to please arrive and check in by 5:45 pm, as the game will start promptly at 6. Wearing your tackiest Christmas sweater is highly encouraged.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/chaos-mountain-brewing