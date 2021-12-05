Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery at Beliveau Farm Winery, 12/5/21, 2 PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Add a heading Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 12/5/21 at 2pm for a Tacky Christmas Sweater themed murder mystery at Beliveau Farm Winery. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $35 per person. Wine and food will be available for purchase throughout the event. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Tacky Christmas sweaters are encouraged, but optional.

Please call the winery at 540-961-0505 to purchase your ticket.