Tacky Christmas Sweater Murder Mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub, 12/16/21, 6 PM

Join Jump into Mystery on Thursday 12/16/21 at 6pm for a murder mystery at Twisted Track Brewpub. This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are $30 per person. Beer, wine, cider, soft drinks, and pub fare will be available for purchase throughout the event. Tacky Christmas sweaters are encouraged, but optional. Everyone will get their character role at the event.

For Tickets: https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/murder-mystery-at-twisted-track-brewpub