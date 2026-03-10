× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

Celebrate with us on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with live Latin music, salsa dancing, margaritas, and of course …TACOS from your favorite local Roanoke restaurants and food trucks! This year, our Zona para Niños (Kids Zone) will return with activities centered on family fun!

Get ready for the biggest celebration yet – NOW ON A SATURDAY! Taco‘Ritas Festival returns to Berglund Center for its fourth year, and everything’s bigger — including the fun! With the success of its third year, Taco‘Ritas has become a must-attend celebration, promising an even BIGGER celebration this year with the best selection of tacos and other vendors! Get ready to savor the flavors, feel the fiesta, and join us in making Taco‘Ritas 2026 an unforgettable celebration ahead of Cinco de Mayo!

Know Before You Go ...

You can bring chairs (bringing chairs is encouraged) and umbrellas.

The festival is dog friendly - Dogs must be leashed.

You may bring an unopened water into the festival.

Contests

Miss Taco'Ritas 2026 & Miss Tiny Taco 2026

El Sabor Supremo Award ("The Supreme Flavor" - Food Vendor Award)

Taco Eating Contest sponsored by Renewal by Andersen

And more new contests

Tickets: General Admission - $8 in advance | $10 at the door

BUY TICKETS