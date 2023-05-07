× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center is excited to announce their inaugural TacoRitas celebration, coming to Elmwood Park May 7! Celebrate with us on Cinco de Mayo weekend, with live Latin music, salsa dancing, taco & chilli pepper eating contests, tacos from local Roanoke restaurants, & of course….margaritas! Choose a variety of experiences, from the ultimate VIP Package to a Tastings ticket.

Vendors! Are you interested in selling tacos at TacoRitas? Contact Robyn at 540.853.6861 for more information!

Ticket Options:

- VIP Package $49

1 hour early access (11am)

Special edition shot glass

Swag Bag

3 Tacos

Wristband for Margarita drink tastings (up to 5 drinks)

1 Margarita of your choice

Unlimited chips & salsa bar

- Margarita Drink Tastings Only (up to 5 samples) $20

- General Admission $9

- Children 12 & Under Free Admission!