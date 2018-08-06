Take to the Stage: Ages 8-11

8:30am - 12:30pm

Whether you are a fan of the dramatics and acting, or are more interested in set and prop design, this camp will cover it all!

Gathering inspiration from exhibitions on our gallery level, campers will learn about the artists, what inspires them, how they use their specific mediums, and how those themes apply to the theater world.

There will be a focus on set, costume, and prop design, encouraging plenty of self-expression and creativity.

Instructor: Mariam Foster