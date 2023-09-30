Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run

× Expand North Cross School

Run, walk, donate or just come to cheer on the runners and check out the kids' activities for a fun morning on our beautiful campus.

WHEN: Sat., Sept. 30, 2023

8AM Kids' Fun Run :

9AM 5K​​

WHERE: North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018

The ​5K is CHIP TIMED by Run Roanoke​

WHO WE ARE/CAUSE: ​Take the Hill is a North Cross School Parents’ Association Fundraiser. Money raised with this event helps fund new equipment for science laboratories, send children on special field trips, and so much more. Find out more about NCS here.

​ARE YOU UP FOR THE CHALLENGE? ​Yes, you are! Join us for our 6th annual Take The Hill! 5K and Kids' Fun Run on September 30, 2023. Bring the whole family and your friends for a morning of fitness and fun. The 5K will conquer one of Roanoke's most challenging cross country courses located on the beautiful North Cross Campus, including our infamous hill. Be sure to sign up before prices increase on July 31. If you do, you'll be entered for the 5K $250 Run About Sports gift card raffle and the Kids' Fun Run $20 Sugar Magnolia gift card raffle! To guarantee a race day shirt, you have to register by September 9. Online registration ends at midnight on Thursday, September 28. There will be NO race day registration. T-shirts are not guaranteed after Sept 9.We've got lots of fun for the kids, including activities and face painting! There will be a Fun Run starting at approx. 8AM. It will make a 0.8-mile loop around the hill at Fishwick Tennis Center.