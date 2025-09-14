Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run

North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Run, walk, donate or just come to cheer on the runners and check out the kids' activities for a fun morning on our beautiful campus.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2025

  • 8:30AM Kids' Fun Run
  • 9AM 5K​​
  • See full schedule here

WHERE: North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018

WHO WE ARE/CAUSE: ​Take the Hill is a North Cross School Parents’ Association Fundraiser. Find out more about NCS here. 

Info

North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Outdoor, Sports
Google Calendar - Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run - 2025-09-14 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run - 2025-09-14 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run - 2025-09-14 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run - 2025-09-14 07:30:00 ical