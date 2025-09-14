Take the Hill 5K & Kids Fun Run
North Cross School 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018
Run, walk, donate or just come to cheer on the runners and check out the kids' activities for a fun morning on our beautiful campus.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2025
- 8:30AM Kids' Fun Run
- 9AM 5K
- See full schedule here
WHERE: North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018
WHO WE ARE/CAUSE: Take the Hill is a North Cross School Parents’ Association Fundraiser. Find out more about NCS here.
Info
