Taking Care of You: A Different Kind of Ladies' Night

Ballast Point Brewing Company 555 International Parkway , Roanoke, Virginia 24083

Admission: $15 (includes food and one drink)

Registration Required

Are you taking care of everyone around you? It's time to take care of yourself! Join us for a ladies' night out unlike any other. Enjoy beer sampling, food tasting, live music and mingling with old and new friends. Ballast Point will even take you on a brewery tour!

Carilion Clinic experts will be on hand to answer your questions about the benefits of acupuncture, the latest mammogram recommendations, how to rejuvenate your smile with cosmetic services or new dental procedures or how to find renewed sense of purpose at this stage of life.

Info
800-422-8482
800-422-8482
