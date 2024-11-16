Taking Cover Fest Vol. 2
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
The Spot on Kirk
Taking Cover Fest Vol. 2 is going down on November 16th at The Spot on Kirk! Confirmed artists to perform include...
- Cul-de-sac
- The Jangles
- Saint Simon's Sanctuary
- Klean
- Dylan Dent
- Doc McClintock
Proceeds from the show will go towards putting out a physical version of this year's compilation, Taking Cover Vol. 2 !
Saturday, November 16th, 2024
Doors 6:00pm | Starts 6:30pm
$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs