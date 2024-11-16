× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Taking Cover Fest Vol. 2 is going down on November 16th at The Spot on Kirk! Confirmed artists to perform include...

Cul-de-sac

The Jangles

Saint Simon's Sanctuary

Klean

Dylan Dent

Doc McClintock

Proceeds from the show will go towards putting out a physical version of this year's compilation, Taking Cover Vol. 2 !

Saturday, November 16th, 2024

Doors 6:00pm | Starts 6:30pm

$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show