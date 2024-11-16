Taking Cover Fest Vol. 2

The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Taking Cover Fest Vol. 2 is going down on November 16th at The Spot on Kirk! Confirmed artists to perform include...

  • Cul-de-sac
  • The Jangles
  • Saint Simon's Sanctuary
  • Klean
  • Dylan Dent
  • Doc McClintock

Proceeds from the show will go towards putting out a physical version of this year's compilation, Taking Cover Vol. 2 !

Saturday, November 16th, 2024

Doors 6:00pm | Starts 6:30pm

$10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

Info

