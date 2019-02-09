Taking the Lead: Community and Consent Through Dance

× Expand Planned Parenthood South Atlantic BUY TICKETS TODAY!

Looking for a unique Valentine's date? Join Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Educator, Malinda Britt, as she introduces us to the creators of Liquid Leading, the Tottering Biped Theatre. With more than 100,000 online views, the Liquid Leading TED TALK has struck a nerve and sparked a conversation around gender roles and consent. Planned Parenthood is Taking the Lead in this conversation. Please join us for the whole evening or any part you like. Light refreshments will be served between 7 and 8 p.m. Find ticketing options below. Early bird ticket sales end February 8th. Day-of tickets will be available at the door for $20.