TALES FROM THE STRIPPED BURLESQUE

Halloween finds the performers of Out of Body Burlesque right in their element. Another dark and twisted night of seduction from Grave Dancers Production. Doors open at 6:00pm, show starts at 7:30pm.

Out of Body Burlesque:

Prepare yourselves for something different because different is what we know best. We are Out of Body Burlesque. We are not a troupe, we are a collective. A community of like minded misfits and weirdos. Dancers from New York to Florida with one agenda... To bring camaraderie and out of this world performances to a stage near you. We are a sisterhood/misterhood built on support for those of us who tend to perform outside the box. Together we Strip, Divided we trip. Today the East Coast, tomorrow the world. We are one. We are a team...

We are out of body Burlesque!