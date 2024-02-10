"Tales of Misfortune" Album Release: Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers w. Amelia Empson

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

After a big run of opening slots from Colby T. Helms & the Virginia Creepers this past year, the boys are back with a headlining show of their own. Celebrating the January 2024 release of their debut album Tales of Misfortune, Colby's opening act will be Appalachian neighbor Amelia Empson with her Sanctuary debut.

The Blue Ridge Mountains wind through eight states over a stretch of 615 miles. In Virginia, they overlook Franklin County south of Roanoke. Back in the day, bootleggers would refer to the area as “The Moonshine Capital of the World” due to its perfect placement to export contraband. These days, the textile mills of Rocky Mountain and other once cozy-towns have shut down, leaving minimal opportunity and a lot of hopelessness. At the bottom of the Southwest Virginia foothills half-a-mile from the nearest neighbor, Colby Helms resides in an “underground house” built by his late father. He chops wood daily for the stove, hunts, and takes care of his mom. He also pens the kind of raw and real country music that cuts to the bone. At 12-years-old, Colby endured the loss of his dad due to cancer. Beset by sadness and loneliness, he turned to music. He taught himself guitar, banjo, and mandolin by watching local performers and YouTube videos. He amassed a growing record collection, combing through the stacks at flea markets and browsing eBay. Joined by his band The Virginia Creepers, he cut his teeth with countless gigs around the area. He also shared a series of arresting D.I.Y. performance videos on YouTube, including “Smoke and Flames.” With starkly honest songwriting and a sharp angular twang to his vocals, he struck a dynamic balance between country storytelling, blue grass energy, and blues power. After signing to Photo Finish Records, he introduces himself with a series of 2023 singles and his forthcoming debut album.

Amelia Empson is an Indie-Americana singer and songwriter based out of Montgomery County, VA. Her music is inspired by the Appalachian Mountains she has grown in, focusing on nature and culture in the area. She has self released two albums and two singles, and is looking forward to release more music in the following year.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.