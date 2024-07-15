Talk with Author & Illustrator Ashley Belote

× Expand Hollins University kid lit final Kidlit@hollins

Ashley Belote is the illustrator of Frankenslime and Valenslime. She is the author-illustrator of her debut early reader The Me Tree and her picture book Listen Up, Louella. She studied traditional animation under the direction of Don Bluth. Ashley is a West Virginia native and earned her BA from Alderson Broaddus University. She earned her MA in Arts Administration from the University of Kentucky. Her graduate study included a children’s literature and illustration course, The Whole Book Approach, through Simmons College at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. She also serves as the Illustrator Coordinator for the Carolinas chapter of SCBWI. Ashley is represented by Moe Ferrara of BookEnds Literary Agency. https://www.ashleybelote.com/home

Join us for a lecture in the Visual Arts Center room 119 followed by a book signing in the lobby.