Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome

to

Hollins University Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24020

James E. Ransome has been honored with the 2023 Children's Literature Legacy Award by the American Library Association in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Children's Literature. With a career spanning over 33 years, James has illustrated more than 70 books. His passion for drawing begins in Rich Square, NC, and as a teenager, he moved to Bergenfield, NJ, before pursuing a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Ransome's remarkable talent has garnered him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Coretta Scott King Awards, ALA Notables, a Jane Addams Award, and NAACP Image awards. He resides in New York. https://jamesransome.com

Join us for a lecture in the Visual Arts Center room 119 followed by a book signing in lobby.

Info

Hollins University Richard Wetherill Visual Arts Center 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia 24020
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome - 2024-07-08 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome - 2024-07-08 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome - 2024-07-08 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome - 2024-07-08 06:30:00 ical