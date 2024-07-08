Talk with Award-Winning Illustrator James Ransome

× Expand Hollins University kid lit final Kidlit@hollins

James E. Ransome has been honored with the 2023 Children's Literature Legacy Award by the American Library Association in recognition of his exceptional contributions to Children's Literature. With a career spanning over 33 years, James has illustrated more than 70 books. His passion for drawing begins in Rich Square, NC, and as a teenager, he moved to Bergenfield, NJ, before pursuing a BFA from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. Ransome's remarkable talent has garnered him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Coretta Scott King Awards, ALA Notables, a Jane Addams Award, and NAACP Image awards. He resides in New York. https://jamesransome.com

Join us for a lecture in the Visual Arts Center room 119 followed by a book signing in lobby.