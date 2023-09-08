× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Tand is a 5-piece rock band from South Florida known for their deep catalog of originals, covers and high energy live shows. The band’s first official studio release, Puzzle Piece, was released in 2022 and will be followed by their first full length album in late 2023. With a relentless touring schedule and frequent performances at major music festivals including Summer Camp Music Festival, Peach Music Festival and Suwannee Hulaween, Tand has solidified their place as one of the most exciting up-and-coming musical acts.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.