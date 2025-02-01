Tand w. Mountain Walrus

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

We're throwin' down for Tyler Godsey's birthday! Florida rockers Tand headline with Mountain Walrus starting your booty shaking side to side.

Tand is a 4-piece rock band from South Florida known for their deep catalog of originals, covers and high energy live shows. The band’s first official studio release, Puzzle Piece, was released in 2022 and was followed by their first full length album Tripp and the New Dinosaurs in late 2023. With a relentless touring schedule and frequent performances at major music festivals including Summer Camp Music Festival, Peach Music Festival and Suwannee Hulaween, Tand has solidified their place as one of the most exciting up-and-coming musical acts.

Mountain Walrus plays big energy, high vibing funk rock, sewn tight and jammed out. Foster Burton, singer, songwriter, and guitarist, is a workingman’s rockstar, playing over 100 gigs per year, with Mountain Walrus fast becoming his foremost creative vehicle. Ben Hite, a keyboard wizard who also contributes lead and backing vocals, electrifies the deep grooves. Mason Jennelle blends decades of drumming nuance with backing vocals and a performative style that makes him a show unto himself atop the throne. Daniel Kuder rounds out the rhythm section, amplifying a fresh low end until it shakes. Ryan Ratliff sanctifies the Mountain Walrus sound with saxophone, adding brassy dazzle and seductive mystique. If original songwriting, improvised jamming, and funky grooving music is your thing, then get out to the next Mountain Walrus show for two sets of new music, mixed with unexpected covers and peaking jams.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.