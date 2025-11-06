× Expand Tartan Terrors Tartan Terrors

Tartan Terrors bring their Celtic Invasion to festivals and shows across North America, blending the energy of a rock show with humour and stepdance.

With a distinctive sound and a proud tradition of making Celtic music fun and accessible to any audience, the Terrors have played big stages across North America, including The Iridium, Times Square, NYC, Daryl’s House Club, Pawling, NY, Freeman Arts Pavilion, Selbyville, DE, Glasgow Lands Scottish Festival, Florence, MA, and The Celtic Music & Craft Beer Festival in Dunedin, FL.