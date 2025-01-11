× Expand Virginia Association of Biological Farming

The Taste of Virginia Expo & Market features sampling and sales of local to Virginia crafted foods, drinks, herbals, handicrafts and libations. A celebration of delicious and local Virginia foods, beverages, and handmade goods! This year’s Taste of Virginia event takes place on Saturday, January 11, 2025 from 2 – 8 pm at The Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke, Virginia in the Crystal Ballroom. The Taste of Virginia Expo & Market is free and open to the public, hotel guests and over 500 conference attendees of our 25th annual Virginia Biological Farming Conference. Returning this year to Taste of Virginia are cooking demos!

Come out and support local and sustainable agriculture and producers in Virginia! We’re happy to provide this free event to the Roanoke Community and beyond to raise awareness and to continue our mission to promote, advocate for and educate about local and sustainable Virginia farms and food businesses.