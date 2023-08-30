Taste of Tech: “Using Expressive Arts as a Daily Self-Care Practice”

× Expand Virginia Tech Join US. August 30, 2023 from 12 p.m. - 1p.m. at Virginia Tech Roanoke Center room 709 for Dr. Tameka O. Grimes presentation of "Using Expressive Arts as a Daily Self-Care Practice".

Join us for this free event on August 30, 2023 from 12 p.m. - 1p.m. at Virginia Tech Roanoke Center room 709 for Dr. Tameka O. Grimes presentation of "Using Expressive Arts as a Daily Self-Care Practice".

With the current stresses of the day, self-care is more important than ever. Self-care does not have to be big trips and expensive purchases; rather, we can find self-care in the simple, creative moments of life. This interactive wellness session will explore the use of expressive arts as a daily self-care practice. Come learn simple, creative ways to integrate daily self-care into your life through the use of expressive arts.

*Light refreshments will be provided