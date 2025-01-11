Taste of Virginia Market & Expo

× Expand vabf.org ToV Socials Vendors - TOV Taste of Virginia at Hotel Roanoke Saturday January 11, 2-8pm

The Taste of Virginia Expo & Market features sampling and sales of Virginia crafted foods, drinks, herbals, a variety of crafts, and libations. A celebration of delicious and local Virginia foods, beverages, and handmade goods!

This year's Taste of Virginia event takes place on Saturday, January 11, 2024 from 2 - 8 pm at The Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke, Virginia, in the Crystal Ballroom and features professional chef cooking demos from 2 - 4pm.

The Taste of Virginia Expo & Market is free and open to the public, hotel guests and over 500 conference attendees of the VABF Conference.

We are honored to host Virginia small businesses and vendors for this one of a kind opportunity to showcase their products. Visitors will enjoy free samples and direct sales of a diverse array of Virginia produced food, beverages, herbals, and handicrafts. Taste of Virginia is free and open to the public.

Join us as a vendor at the Taste of Virginia Expo & Market! Registration is only $95 and includes a table, linen, and chairs provided by the Hotel Roanoke. Contact Catherine Bolling at outreach@vabf.org with questions. Find more info and register online here!

Come out and support local and sustainable agriculture and producers in Virginia! We're happy to provide this free event to the Roanoke Community and beyond to raise awareness and to continue our mission to promote, advocate for and educate about local and sustainable Virginia farms and food businesses.