Tastings at the Taubman: Bourbon & Bacon

× Expand TMA Get your tickets today!

Enjoy generous pours of craft spirits from noted distillers, paired alongside tapas-style savory pork creations by local chefs. Sip along to live music, learn more about bourbon with a spotlight talk, and visit the galleries for an array of inspiring works on view!

This festival is part of a delicious trio of events celebrating the art and craft of fine wine and spirits, the Tastings at the Taubman are the perfect way to warm up this season! Named among winter’s coolest food and beverage festivals by USA Today, these events sell-out quickly, so don’t miss the opportunity to claim your spot. Purchase your tickets at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/calendar/9135/bourbon-bacon